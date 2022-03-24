While Red Hot Chili Peppers are best known for their upbeat rock/funk, that’s not all they do. Their latest Unlimited Love single, for example, is “Not The One.” The song, released today, is a tamer number in which Anthony Kiedis deeply contemplates a relationship.

Kiedis told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe of the song:

“Flea had put together a drum machine and bass song in his cobweb-covered garage. It was not what you hear today for ‘Not The One,’ because the bridge was the verse and the chorus was the bridge, and it was completely inverted. Every day after band practice, I ride home and I listen to what we’ve done that day over and over and over and over hoping that it sparks something or that I hear the right melody or something, anything. In that case, I started hearing that entire song on the way home, but completely inverted from the way he had arranged it. When you start something, you get a little bit married to it.

I came in the next day and I said, ‘Flea, I know this is not what you had in mind, but is it all right if I sing the verse over the chorus and the chorus over the bridge?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, do whatever you want.’ I was like, ‘Really?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, whatever.’ […] Because he wrote a beautiful thing, I thought maybe he wanted to keep it as it was written. On this particular day, he was so supportive and that was super helpful.

I think I was going through a very lonely and introspective month. This idea came out about I think I know who you are, but maybe I don’t. You think you know who I am, but maybe you don’t and especially in intimate relationships, like we know we all present something and people always have an idea, but what would happen if we just showed each other our very worst from the very start?”