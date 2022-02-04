Red Hot Chili Peppers already had plans for a stadium tour in 2022 and now they’ll have a new album of songs along for the ride. Today, the band have announced that their 12th studio album, Unlimited Love, is coming out on April 1st.

Back on board are guitarist John Frusciante and producer Rick Rubin. This is their first time working with the band since 2006 and 2011, respectively. Frusciante said in a statement, “For me, this record represents our love for, and faith in, each other.”

The band have also dropped the first single from the album in the California-inspired (of course) “Summer Love.” Frusciante’s guitar licks are a welcome sound once again alongside the rest of the band and singer Anthony Kiedis in unwavering in his delivery.

The band also shared a statement on the album:

“Our only goal is to get lost in the music. We (John, Anthony, Chad and Flea) spent thousands of hours, collectively and individually, honing our craft and showing up for one another, to make the best album we could. Our antennae attuned to the divine cosmos, we were just so damn grateful for the opportunity to be in a room together, and, once again, try to get better. Days, weeks and months spent listening to each other, composing, jamming freely, and arranging the fruit of those jams with great care and purpose. The sounds, rhythms, vibrations, words and melodies had us enrapt. We yearn to shine a light in the world, to uplift, connect, and bring people together. Each of the songs on our new album UNLIMITED LOVE, is a facet of us, reflecting our view of the universe. This is our life’s mission. We work, focus, and prepare, so that when the biggest wave comes, we are ready to ride it. The ocean has gifted us a mighty wave and this record is the ride that is the sum of our lives. Thank you for listening, we hope you enjoy it. ROCK OUT MOTHERF*CKERS!” – Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, John Frusciante

Listen “Black Summer” and watch the video, which is directed by The Mandalorian’s Deborah Chow, above. Below, check out the Unlimited Love album artwork and tracklist.

1. “Black Summer”

2. “Here Ever After”

3. “Aquatic Mouth Dance”

4. “Not The One”

5. “Poster Child”

6. “The Great Apes”

7. “It’s Only Natural”

8. “She’s A Lover”

9. “These Are The Ways”

10. “Whatchu Thinkin'”

11. “Bastards of Light”

12. “White Braids & Pillow Chair”

13. “One Way Traffic”

14. “Veronica”

15. “Let ‘Em Cry”

16. “The Heavy Wing”

17. “Tangelo”

Unlimited Love is out 4/1 via Warner. Pre-order it here.

