You just knew that when the Red Hot Chili Peppers came back with their first album in six years that everything about it had to be massive. When Unlimited Love comes out on April 1st, it’ll mark the return of both guitarist John Frusciante and producer Rick Rubin, after both being away from the band for over a decade. Their accompanying album tour (in stadiums, of course) kicks off in June will feature an insane list of supporting acts in Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, ASAP Rocky, Beck, Haim, King Princess, St. Vincent, The Strokes, and Thundercat. Now, their new single “Poster Child” sees the band at their absolute funkiest.

Flea’s bass groove runs a parallel wavelength alongside Frusciante’s guitar licks as Anthony Kiedis is his usual tongue-twisting self, singing “I thought I won the lottery, the numbers never thought of me. Ramones had a lobotomy, so spin me like a pottery.” The song brims with an oceanic breeze, ready for a drop top ride down the Pacific Coast Highway. It follows the previously released lead single “Black Summer” and comes along with a trippy animated video that the band debuted on their Facebook page.

Listen to “Poster Child” above.

Unlimited Love is out 4/1 via Warner. Pre-order it here.

