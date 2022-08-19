Today is a busy day for Red Hot Chili Peppers. Earlier, they shared a video for “Tippa My Tongue,” the lead single from their upcoming album, Return Of The Dream Canteen. Now, it has been revealed that they will receive the Global Icon Award at the 2022 MTV VMAs. They’ll get the honor during the live show, which is set for August 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

They’re also set to perform during the broadcast, which will be the first time they’ve done so in decades: It will be the group’s first time playing on the VMAs stage since 2000, when they performed “Californication” before accepting the Video Vanguard Award.

RHCP, who have won eight VMAs in their day, earned their 29th overall nomination, and first since 2006, this year with “Black Summer” up for Best Rock. Their last win came in 2006, when “Dani California” got Best Art Direction In A Video.”

Meanwhile, Chad Smith recently said of the band’s upcoming album, “We’re just so happy to be making music again. Like most people, and creative people, and artists, to be able to have that opportunity to go out and play concerts and play new music. We wrote a lot of songs during the pandemic time and we recorded them all. We just wanted this next record to be an extension of Unlimited Love. It stands on its own. We felt like we had so many songs that we love that we just need to have them all come out, and we don’t want to put them all out at once. Here’s the second batch and it’s just as important.”

