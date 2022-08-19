Red Hot Chili Peppers have been around for decades and through it all, they’ve had a number of different lineups. Now, though, the most storied RHCP group — Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, and John Frusciante — is back together, reuniting for their new album from this past April, Unlimited Love (the band’s second No. 1 album). They’re not stopping there, though, as they have another fresh LP, Return Of The Dream Canteen, set to drop this October.

Today, they offered the first taste of it with the lead single, “Tippa My Tongue.” It’s a classic Chili Peppers tune, a funky and catchy rock track with a hint of psychedelia.

Chad Smith spoke with Apple Music’s Hanuman Welch and said of the song:

“The cool thing about our band is one of the things I think is kind of whatever we do, it sounds like the Chili Peppers. You got Anthony’s voice, is so identifiable. And then you got the band, which has a unique sound. Of course, having John Frusciante back in our band again, we’ve got that chemistry going and we just want to share it with everybody. I told Anthony, I said, often you try to figure out which song is the first one to come out of the record. I just said this one’s got more hooks than a fishing tackle box. It’s got some Hendrix-y riffs, and it’s got some P-funk and it’s got Chili Peppers. I love it. I just think it’s a great song.”

He also said of the upcoming album more broadly, “We’re just so happy to be making music again. Like most people, and creative people, and artists, to be able to have that opportunity to go out and play concerts and play new music. We wrote a lot of songs during the pandemic time and we recorded them all. We just wanted this next record to be an extension of ‘Unlimited Love.’ It stands on its own. We felt like we had so many songs that we love that we just need to have them all come out, and we don’t want to put them all out at once. Here’s the second batch and it’s just as important. And just as effervescent to use your word, and joyful and happy.”

Listen to “Tippa My Tongue” above.

Return Of The Dream Canteen is out 10/14 via Warner Records. Pre-order it here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.