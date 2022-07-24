Earlier this year, Red Hot Chili Peppers shared their twelfth album Unlimited Love, and it was a body of work that checked in with 17 songs for what was their first project since 2016’s The Getaway. Unlimited Love went on to become Red Hot Chili Peppers’ second No. 1 album following 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. It was also the band’s fifth consecutive top-two album dating back to 2002’s By The Way. For the first time ever, Red Hot Chili Peppers could achieve consecutive chart-topping albums as they just announced their upcoming thirteenth album Return Of The Dream Canteen.

The band shared the news about the upcoming project during a tour stop in Denver and singer Anthony Kiedis revealed that the album will arrive on October 14 with production from Rick Rubin, who also did work on Unlimited Love. Billboard also notes that bassist Flea said that the album’s first single is titled “Tippa My Tongue.” On Red Hot Chili Peppers’ website, they revealed how Return Of The Dream Canteen came together.

“We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining. With time turned into an elastic waistband of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts.”

Elsewhere, Flea took to Instagram to share why the band is dropping a second album in 2022. “The creative process gives life meaning and purpose!” he wrote. “We put out a double album about four months ago, called Unlimited Love. I love that album, it felt so good to share it with y’all.” He continued, “Welp, now we are putting out another double album and this one is the absolute best of who we are, I’m am f*kking thrilled that we are releasing this sh*t on October 14. Power to the people. Hope it touches hearts.”

You can check out the artwork for Return Of The Dream Canteen below.

