Now is not the best time to release a new album, especially for a band trying to capitalize on the momentum started by a successful debut effort. Such is the story of Chicago-based group Retirement Party, though. Their latest, Runaway Dog, is a reflective and excellent second album that came out in mid-May, when the coronavirus pandemic, as it continues to do today, put a damper on a lot of life’s aspects that had previously been taken for granted. Still, the band is feeling optimistic. Group leader Avery Springer just graduated college with a degree in Music Business, which should prove useful as her band navigates the uncertain times that lie ahead. Also, as aforementioned, they have a stellar sophomore record under their belts, which is going to really pop when Retirement Party gets the chance to perform it live. When we spoke with them over the phone in late May, shortly after the release of Runaway Dog, Springer and bandmates James Ringness and Eddie Rodriguez insisted they couldn’t wait to get back on stage. They also spoke about following up a successful debut album, being creative during the quarantine, and maintaining the passion for a craft while devoting yourself to it full-blast. Your first album earned you guys some buzz as one of that year’s best new bands. Seeing that that album did well, what effect did that have on your mindset making this new album? Springer: We’ve kind of always had the “never stop running” mindset. It was always, “Well, let’s work harder and harder and make music so that we can go on the road a lot.” That was always kind of the goal, to have a band that can tour and does that successfully. Ringness: It felt like there was a little more… maybe a little more pressure, I guess. But I think we took it in a good way and took it as an opportunity to just prove ourselves again as a band, rather than worry. I don’t think we worried too much about, “Oh, is everybody going to like our new records?” The first one, it was a thought, but not a big worry for us. Rodriquez: We just want to write good songs, work together, and make the best songs that he could. That was really what we were worried about: making sure that we were happy with what we were working on.

Again comparing the first album and the new one: The new one was written during what seemed like a pretty tough time in your life, Avery. What kind of space where you in while writing this new album? Springer: I definitely felt like there was a lot of a loss of control and the feeling of that in the first album. The second one, I feel like it’s coming from a more controlled place emotionally, but it’s a lot of harder reflecting, a little lack of panic, and a little bit more reflection. I come across a little bit more put together. I was reading this track-by-track look of the album that you did, and one thing I noticed that you mentioned about a lot of the songs is what it’s like to play them live. I would think now that you guys must be itching to get on stage, huh? Springer: The three of us just love to be on the road and on the stage playing. That’s a happy place, I think for all of us. It definitely hurts to not be on the road and not be able to play these songs, and show them to everyone in their truest form. Ringness: We were lucky that we went on tour right before this and the record was done. So, we were able to play a lot of the songs from that record, but we were definitely saving a few of them. Springer: I did the math, and before this, I think we had played nine of the ten songs on the record. But it hurts not being able to play them when people know them. Speaking to more pandemic stuff, I’ve seen multiple artists talk about this pressure or this obligation they feel to be creative during this time. Is that a feeling you guys have had at all?