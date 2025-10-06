Back in May, Nine Inch Nails duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross announced the Future Ruins music festival, which uniquely had a focus on film music. Unfortunately, though, the show will not be going on as planned, as they announced today (October 6) that the event has been cancelled.

The statement reads:

“Unfortunately Future Ruins will not move forward this year. The reality is, due to a number of logistical challenges and complications, we feel we cannot provide the experience that’s defined what this event was always intended to be. Rather than compromise, we’re choosing to re-think and re-evaluate. Meanwhile, we are sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate all the interest and support. Refunds will be automatically issued and ticket holders will receive an email with more information.”

The event was set to take place on November 8 at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center, with a lineup featuring John Carpenter, Mark Mothersbaugh, Danny Elfman, and Ross and Reznor. A press release previously noted the event was “designed to feel thoughtful and immersive, bringing this music to light in an environment where it has never been heard before,” and that “each artist is encouraged to take big swings and reimagine their work for a live audience.”

Reznor and Ross had said in a statement at the time, “There’s no headliner. There’s no hierarchy. This is a stacked lineup of visionaries doing something you might not see again.” Reznor added, “It’s about giving people who are, literally, the best in the world at taking audiences on an emotional ride via music the opportunity to tell new stories in an interesting live setting.”