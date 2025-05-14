Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are Nine Inch Nails, but generally, they’re more active as film composers. It’s a world they clearly love and now they’re paying homage to it with a new event: Today (May 14), they duo announced the inaugural Future Ruins festival, set for November 8 at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center.

The lineup is populated by film composers, including John Carpenter, Mark Mothersbaugh, Danny Elfman, and of course Ross and Reznor themselves. Questlove will also be on hand to present the scores of Curtis Mayfield.

A press release notes the event is “designed to feel thoughtful and immersive, bringing this music to light in an environment where it has never been heard before,” and that “each artist is encouraged to take big swings and reimagine their work for a live audience.” The fest will feature everything from “electronic sets and live bands to orchestral performances.”

Reznor and Ross said in a statement, “There’s no headliner. There’s no hierarchy. This is a stacked lineup of visionaries doing something you might not see again.” Reznor added, “It’s about giving people who are, literally, the best in the world at taking audiences on an emotional ride via music the opportunity to tell new stories in an interesting live setting.”

Tickets go on sale starting May 21 at noon PT via the festival website.