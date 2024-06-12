The punk-heavy Riot Fest has a new home in Illinois (from Chicago’s Douglas Park to Bridgeview’s SeatGeek Stadium) but the same ol’ kickass lineup.

The headliners for the 2024 edition of the festival, which goes down from September 20-22, 2024, include Fall Out Boy, Beck, Pavement, Slayer, The Offspring performing their 1994 album Smash in full, Public Enemy, and Dr. Dog. Other highlights include Taking Back Sunday, Spoon, Manchester Orchestra, Something Corporate, Tierra Whack, Hot Mulligan, State Champs, Buzzcocks, The Dickies, and three shows from retiring punks NOFX.

Some of the most exciting (and younger) acts can be found near the bottom of the lineup poster, such as Gel, The Armed, Drug Church, Fiddlehead, Sir Chloe, Spiritual Cramp, and Slaughter Beach, Dog.

“Riot Fest will be leaving Douglass Park. And — allow me to be as clear as the azure sky of the deepest summer — our exodus is solely because of the Chicago Park District,” festival co-founder Mike Petryshyn explained about the venue change. “Their lack of care for the community, you, and us, ultimately left us no choice.” He added, “Though our curtains may have closed in Douglass Park, another one has opened. It’s called RiotLand. It’s something like you’ve never seen before. And it’s far overdue.”

You can see the full Riot Fest 2024 lineup below:

Action/Adventure

ALL

Basement

Beach Bunny

Beck

Bright Eyes

Brutus

Buzzcocks

Circle Jerks

Clutch

Cobra Skulls

Codefendants

Cursive

Cypress Hill

D.O.A.

Descendents

Dillinger Four

Doom Scroll

Dr. Dog

Drug Church

Face To Face

Fall Out Boy

Fiddlehead

Games We Play

GEL

Get Dead

GWAR

HEALTH

Heart Attack Man

Home Front

Hot Mulligan

Huge Euge

Jack Kays

Jhariah

L.S.Dunes

Lagwagon

Lamb Of God

Laura Jane Grace + Catbite

Liquid Mike

Lord of the Lost

Loveless

Manchester Orchestra

Mastodon

Nekrogoblikon

New Found Glory

NOFX

Oliver Tree

Pavement

Pennywise

Pixel Grip

Poison The Well

Polaris

Princess Goes

Public Enemy

Rival Sons

Rob Zombie

Saxsquatch

Sincere Engineer

Sir Chloe

Slaughter Beach, Dog

Slayer

Something Corporate

Souls of Mischief

Spiritual Cramp

Spoon

SPRINTS

St. Vincent

State Champs

Strung Out

Sublime

Suicidal Tendencies

Sum 41

Sunami

Sweet Pill

Swingin’ Utters

Taking Back Sunday

The Aces

The Armed

The Chisel

The Dead Milkmen

The Defiant

The Dickies

The Exploited

The Hives

The Lawrence Arms

The Marleys (Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian)

The Mysterines

The Offspring

The Vandals

The Warning

Tierra Whack

Tornillo

Urethane

Verböten

Waxahatchee

Winona Fighter

Zheani

Two-day and three-day passes for Riot Fest 2024 can be purchased on the festival’s website.