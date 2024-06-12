The punk-heavy Riot Fest has a new home in Illinois (from Chicago’s Douglas Park to Bridgeview’s SeatGeek Stadium) but the same ol’ kickass lineup.
The headliners for the 2024 edition of the festival, which goes down from September 20-22, 2024, include Fall Out Boy, Beck, Pavement, Slayer, The Offspring performing their 1994 album Smash in full, Public Enemy, and Dr. Dog. Other highlights include Taking Back Sunday, Spoon, Manchester Orchestra, Something Corporate, Tierra Whack, Hot Mulligan, State Champs, Buzzcocks, The Dickies, and three shows from retiring punks NOFX.
Some of the most exciting (and younger) acts can be found near the bottom of the lineup poster, such as Gel, The Armed, Drug Church, Fiddlehead, Sir Chloe, Spiritual Cramp, and Slaughter Beach, Dog.
“Riot Fest will be leaving Douglass Park. And — allow me to be as clear as the azure sky of the deepest summer — our exodus is solely because of the Chicago Park District,” festival co-founder Mike Petryshyn explained about the venue change. “Their lack of care for the community, you, and us, ultimately left us no choice.” He added, “Though our curtains may have closed in Douglass Park, another one has opened. It’s called RiotLand. It’s something like you’ve never seen before. And it’s far overdue.”
You can see the full Riot Fest 2024 lineup below:
Action/Adventure
ALL
Basement
Beach Bunny
Beck
Bright Eyes
Brutus
Buzzcocks
Circle Jerks
Clutch
Cobra Skulls
Codefendants
Cursive
Cypress Hill
D.O.A.
Descendents
Dillinger Four
Doom Scroll
Dr. Dog
Drug Church
Face To Face
Fall Out Boy
Fiddlehead
Games We Play
GEL
Get Dead
GWAR
HEALTH
Heart Attack Man
Home Front
Hot Mulligan
Huge Euge
Jack Kays
Jhariah
L.S.Dunes
Lagwagon
Lamb Of God
Laura Jane Grace + Catbite
Liquid Mike
Lord of the Lost
Loveless
Manchester Orchestra
Mastodon
Nekrogoblikon
New Found Glory
NOFX
Oliver Tree
Pavement
Pennywise
Pixel Grip
Poison The Well
Polaris
Princess Goes
Public Enemy
Rival Sons
Rob Zombie
Saxsquatch
Sincere Engineer
Sir Chloe
Slaughter Beach, Dog
Slayer
Something Corporate
Souls of Mischief
Spiritual Cramp
Spoon
SPRINTS
St. Vincent
State Champs
Strung Out
Sublime
Suicidal Tendencies
Sum 41
Sunami
Sweet Pill
Swingin’ Utters
Taking Back Sunday
The Aces
The Armed
The Chisel
The Dead Milkmen
The Defiant
The Dickies
The Exploited
The Hives
The Lawrence Arms
The Marleys (Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani and Damian)
The Mysterines
The Offspring
The Vandals
The Warning
Tierra Whack
Tornillo
Urethane
Verböten
Waxahatchee
Winona Fighter
Zheani
Two-day and three-day passes for Riot Fest 2024 can be purchased on the festival’s website.