The windy city should prepare to feel the rugged breeze of rock music lovers headed to the area in September. Riot Fest 2023 is set to take over Chicago’s Douglass Park between September 15th and 17th. Across the three days, several dozen music acts will shred the stage. However, the headlining talents are Foo Fighters, Death Cab For Cutie, and The Cure.

On Friday, September 15, Foo Fighters and Turnstile are top-billed, whereas The Postal Service, Death Cab For Cutie, and Queens Of The Stone Age will take over duties on Saturday, September 16. The festival will be closed out by The Cure and The Mars Volta.

Other notable acts include The Gaslight Anthem returning after an 11 years hiatus at the festival, Tegan And Sara, Death Grips, Bayside, The Aquadolls, and PUP.

Despite the characteristically rock-focused lineup, a few users on social media were actually angered to see non-tradition indie acts on the bill, including rapper 070 Shake, hyper-pop act 100 Gecs, and funk legends Parliament Funkadelic featuring George Clinton.

To that, the person in charge of the festival’s Twitter account replied, “Just remember that I (the person who runs this Twitter account) am solely responsible for all of the lineup and booking choices, and I care very deeply about your opinions and will treat any of your dumb complaints with exactly the respect they deserve.”

General, VIP, and deluxe tickets for Riot Fest 2023 are on sale now. Find more information here.

