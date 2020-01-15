In October, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame shared its list of 2020 nominees. Months later, the votes have been tallied, and it has been revealed that the 2020 induction class includes Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, T. Rex, Depeche Mode, and the Doobie Brothers. Additionally, Jon Landau (a longtime manager who helped Bruce Springsteen along) and Irving Azoff (the manager of the Eagles since 1974) will be given the Ahmet Ertegun Award, which honors industry professionals who have impacted rock and roll.

Depeche Mode and Nine Inch Nails each got inducted on their third tries. The others all got in on their first nominations. Although Atticus Ross has been an official member of Nine Inch Nails since 2016, only Trent Reznor is being inducted.

Reznor talked to Rolling Stone about Nine Inch Nails’ inclusion, saying, “When I look back at how Nine Inch Nails are received, it always seems like we fall between the cracks or we’re not in this category or ‘that thing.’ I don’t know if it’s a defense mechanism, but I just assumed we’d stay in that category, so I’m pleasantly surprised to see us acknowledged. It feels pretty good.”

Nominees who will not be inducted this time around include Soundgarden, Dave Matthews Band, Mötorhead, Pat Benatar, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, and Thin Lizzy.

The 35th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on May 2, and will be broadcast live on HBO.