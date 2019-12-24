Trent Reznor Thinks Scoring ‘Bird Box’ Was ‘A F*cking Waste Of Time’

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have done a number of esteemed film scores over the years, and one of the most beloved movies they’ve been involved with is 2018’s Bird Box. It turns out that for Reznor, the process of scoring the movie wasn’t the most positive experience. He went as far as to call it “a f*cking waste of time.”

He said in a new interview:

“When we got immersed in it, it felt like some people were phoning it in, and you’re stuck with a film editor who had real bad taste. That’s kind of our barricade to getting stuff in the film. And the final icing on the sh*t cake was we were on tour when they mixed it. And they mixed the music so low, you couldn’t hear it anyway. So it was like, that was a… [laughs] that was a f*cking waste of time. Then we thought, no one’s going to see this f*cking movie. And, of course, it’s the hugest movie ever in Netflix.”

In the same interview, he spoke about Nine Inch Nails’ plans for 2020, saying that some live shows might be on the way: “We’re talking about doing some shows next year, maybe. Probably in the last half of the year. We have a template for the next Nine Inch Nails thing we want to do. […] I’ll give it away: collaboration. We’ve got a list of people we like. And we thought, kind of playing on the newfound spirit of collaboration that scoring has forced us into, seeing what happens when we mix our DNA with some other people, with a no pressure environment. Let’s see what happens. If something good happens, then maybe the world can hear it. But if it doesn’t, we put it in the pile with the other…”

Read the full interview here.