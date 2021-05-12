The official class of 2021 inductees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame was announced today, and as the honorees have become aware of the news, they have offered reactions to their latest historic achievement.

Foo Fighters went funny with their reaction, referencing one of Pat Smear’s previous bands and writing, “Holy sh*t! The guitar player from The Germs is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame!!!”

Jay-Z has yet to give a public reaction, but his Roc Nation shared a photo of him and captioned it, “Hall Of Fame Hov.”

LL Cool J shared the list of of nominees and wrote, “You can do anything you put your mind to. Thank you.”

Carole King also wrote, “I wanted to be a songwriter so I could meet all the great artists and they would know who I was. I thought being inducted into the @rockhall as a songwriter with Gerry Goffin was the pinnacle. Until now. Thank you for ALSO inducting me as an artist. And [thanks] to my fans always.”

The Go-Go’s are thrilled to be included in this induction class, as they tweeted, “We are so EXCITED to announce that we will be … inducted into the 2021 Rock Hall of Fame!! Women have always been a vital part of the ever changing music business and we are so proud to have our success story honored and recognized by the @rockhall and our wonderful fans!”

The induction ceremony is set to take place on October 30 at 8 p.m., from Cleveland, Ohio’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The show will be broadcast on HBO and later stream on HBO Max.