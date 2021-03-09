Foo Fighters Nearly Broke Up While Recording ‘Times Like These’

Foo Fighters have been making a lot of appearances and doing a lot of press as they celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band. Their latest stop was an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, during which they revealed that the group came pretty darn close to breaking up while recording one of their most recognizable songs, “Times Like These.”

Grohl said, “We were making that record, and it just wasn’t really happening for whatever reason. The recordings weren’t what we wanted them to be, the enthusiasm wasn’t really there.” Chris Shiflett added, “I thought the band was going to break up and it’s funny you bring up that song because I remember, I think literally the first time we ever played it was at a rehearsal at [Nate Mendel’s], after the Queens Of The Stone Age tour. And it was actually there that we all got in a huge argument and it was maybe the closest the band actually ever really did come to breaking up but then didn’t.”

Taylor Hawkins then noted, “We were just still trying to figure out kind of how to be a band still, and like Dave said earlier, the record that we made just sounded sort of phoned in and [we were] trying Pro Tools for the first time and Dave was really excited about the Queens stuff. And it was just a sh*tty time for the band.”

Check out the interview above.