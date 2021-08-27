A couple days ago, the music community was met with the sad news that The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at 80 years old. Watts’ passing came as the band was preparing for a tour, and since Watts died, a lingering question has been whether The Rolling Stones would go on with the tour as planned. Well, it turns out they are.
In a statement to Rolling Stone, promoter Concerts West said simply, “The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are moving ahead as planned.”
Before Watts’ death, it was announced that he would not be participating in the tour to rest and recover after a medical procedure. Revered drummer and longtime Rolling Stones associate Steve Jordan would replace Watts, which is presumably still the case. At the time, Jordan said, “It is an absolute honor and a privilege to be Charlie’s understudy.”
Check out The Rolling Stones’ upcoming tour dates below.
09/26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome At America’s Center
09/30 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium
10/04 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field
10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
10/13 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz And Heritage Festival
10/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
10/24 — Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium
10/29 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
11/02 — Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
11/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
11/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
11/15 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
11/20 — Austin, TX @ Circuit Of The Americas