A couple days ago, the music community was met with the sad news that The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at 80 years old. Watts’ passing came as the band was preparing for a tour, and since Watts died, a lingering question has been whether The Rolling Stones would go on with the tour as planned. Well, it turns out they are.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, promoter Concerts West said simply, “The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are moving ahead as planned.”

Before Watts’ death, it was announced that he would not be participating in the tour to rest and recover after a medical procedure. Revered drummer and longtime Rolling Stones associate Steve Jordan would replace Watts, which is presumably still the case. At the time, Jordan said, “It is an absolute honor and a privilege to be Charlie’s understudy.”

Check out The Rolling Stones’ upcoming tour dates below.

09/26 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome At America’s Center

09/30 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

10/04 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field

10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

10/13 — New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz And Heritage Festival

10/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

10/24 — Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium

10/29 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

11/02 — Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

11/06 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

11/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

11/15 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

11/20 — Austin, TX @ Circuit Of The Americas