Speedy Ortiz vocalist Sadie Dupuis released her debut solo record in 2016 under the moniker Sad13 and now she’s coming back with its follow-up. Back in June, Dupuis announced her sophomore effort Haunted Painting with “Ghost (Of A Good Time),” and now the singer offers another glimpse to the project with “Oops!”

Directed by Kimber-Lee Alston, the “Oops!” video depicts Dupuis as a vampire-turned-homemaker who bakes her victims into delicious-looking cakes. In a statement alongside the video, Dupuis explained her inspiration behind the track, saying it was born out of an unpleasant experience while touring with Speedy Ortiz:

“We recorded ‘Oops…!’ at New Monkey, which was Elliott Smith’s studio. This one has a magic drum sound – thanks entirely to engineer Sarah Tudzin (of Illuminati Hotties notoriety), and Zoë Brecher’s impeccable playing. Just before writing it, on tour with CHVRCHES, a venue employee became physically and verbally violent with one of my Speedy Ortiz bandmates. He directed his fake apology at me instead of the person he harmed, presumably because I am smaller and present feminine. My vengeance complex kicked in and I got a scary adrenaline high making sure this unsafe person was removed from the show. While I’m glad I have protective instincts, I wrote the song to process ways in which I’ve used people’s assumptions about me and my body to wield my own version of toxic masculinity. Kimber-Lee Alston, who directed remotely via Zoom, turned this story and song into an allegory about a 1950s prom queen vampire who lures in her bad boy victims with delicious, blood-filled treats.”

Watch Sad13’s “Oops!” video above.

Haunted Painting is out 9/25 via Wax Nine. Pre-order it here.