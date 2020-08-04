Indie

Sad13 Is A Bloodthirsty Vampire Queen In Her Ghastly ‘Oops!’ Video

Contributing Writer

Speedy Ortiz vocalist Sadie Dupuis released her debut solo record in 2016 under the moniker Sad13 and now she’s coming back with its follow-up. Back in June, Dupuis announced her sophomore effort Haunted Painting with “Ghost (Of A Good Time),” and now the singer offers another glimpse to the project with “Oops!”

Directed by Kimber-Lee Alston, the “Oops!” video depicts Dupuis as a vampire-turned-homemaker who bakes her victims into delicious-looking cakes. In a statement alongside the video, Dupuis explained her inspiration behind the track, saying it was born out of an unpleasant experience while touring with Speedy Ortiz:

“We recorded ‘Oops…!’ at New Monkey, which was Elliott Smith’s studio. This one has a magic drum sound – thanks entirely to engineer Sarah Tudzin (of Illuminati Hotties notoriety), and Zoë Brecher’s impeccable playing. Just before writing it, on tour with CHVRCHES, a venue employee became physically and verbally violent with one of my Speedy Ortiz bandmates. He directed his fake apology at me instead of the person he harmed, presumably because I am smaller and present feminine. My vengeance complex kicked in and I got a scary adrenaline high making sure this unsafe person was removed from the show. While I’m glad I have protective instincts, I wrote the song to process ways in which I’ve used people’s assumptions about me and my body to wield my own version of toxic masculinity. Kimber-Lee Alston, who directed remotely via Zoom, turned this story and song into an allegory about a 1950s prom queen vampire who lures in her bad boy victims with delicious, blood-filled treats.”

Watch Sad13’s “Oops!” video above.

Haunted Painting is out 9/25 via Wax Nine. Pre-order it here.

