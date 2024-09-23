Since she left Cherry Glazerr to pursue a solo career, Sasami has released two genre-defying albums, 2019’s Sasami and 2022’s Squeeze. Soon, she’ll put out a third. Sasami’s new pop-heavy album is called Blood On The Silver Screen, and it comes out on March 5, 2025. You can watch the baseball field-set music video for second single “Slugger” above (Field Of Dreams, it ain’t).

Sasami described Blood On The Silver Screen as being “all about learning and respecting the craft of pop songwriting, about relenting to illogical passion, obsession, and guiltless pleasure. It’s about leaning into the chaos of romance and sweeping devotion — romanticism to the point of self-destruction.”

She continued, “This album for me is about having deep, meaningful relationships within a new definition of what is good, what is right, and what is powerful… I wanted to go all out with this album. I wanted to, in my tenderness and emotionality, have the bravery to undertake something as epic as making a pop record about love. I hope it makes people feel empowered and embodied, too. It’s important to not box yourself in.”

You can check out the tracklist, as well as Sasami’s fall tour dates, below.