The only feature on Sasami’s album from earlier this year, Blood On The Silver Screen, was Clairo on “In Love With A Memory.” The album arrived back in March, but now, Sasami has offered an addendum via a new version of “Just Be Friends” featuring Soccer Mommy.
In a statement, Sasami explains she wanted the song to have more of a country flair this time, saying:
“When I was working on Blood On The Silver Screen, I found myself returning to country often. I listened to Dolly, Johnny, Patsy, Merle and even a lot of the modern country that I had previously dismissed. Country songs have to be some of the most effective and cutting examples of peak pop songwriting — wit, drama, humor, sadness, and the most human of all — horniness. My song ‘Just Be Friends,’ was definitely inspired by modern country, but I knew if I wanted it to be truly authentic I would need to enlist an actual southern princess. This new version featuring Soccer Mommy, pedal steel and all, delivers on the country magic that I had always wished could be in that song. That’s the best part about collaboration, all hat all cattle.”
Soccer Mommy adds, “Sasami is such an amazing artist — and person — and I’m so glad she asked me to be on this remix.”
Listen to “Just Be Friends (Soccer Mommy Version)” above and find Sasami’s upcoming tour dates below.
Sasami’s 2025 Tour Dates
10/25 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works ^
10/26 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^
10/28 — Richmond, VA @ The National ^
10/29 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^
10/31 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^
11/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
11/02 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^
11/04 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY ^
11/05 — Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ^
11/07 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^
11/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater ^
^ supporting King Princess
Blood On The Silver Screen is out now via Domino. Find more information here.