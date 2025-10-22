The only feature on Sasami’s album from earlier this year, Blood On The Silver Screen, was Clairo on “In Love With A Memory.” The album arrived back in March, but now, Sasami has offered an addendum via a new version of “Just Be Friends” featuring Soccer Mommy.

In a statement, Sasami explains she wanted the song to have more of a country flair this time, saying:

“When I was working on Blood On The Silver Screen, I found myself returning to country often. I listened to Dolly, Johnny, Patsy, Merle and even a lot of the modern country that I had previously dismissed. Country songs have to be some of the most effective and cutting examples of peak pop songwriting — wit, drama, humor, sadness, and the most human of all — horniness. My song ‘Just Be Friends,’ was definitely inspired by modern country, but I knew if I wanted it to be truly authentic I would need to enlist an actual southern princess. This new version featuring Soccer Mommy, pedal steel and all, delivers on the country magic that I had always wished could be in that song. That’s the best part about collaboration, all hat all cattle.”

Soccer Mommy adds, “Sasami is such an amazing artist — and person — and I’m so glad she asked me to be on this remix.”

Listen to “Just Be Friends (Soccer Mommy Version)” above and find Sasami’s upcoming tour dates below.