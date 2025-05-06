Soccer Mommy unveiled her latest album, Evergreen, in October 2024, but she still had some more she wanted to do with it: Today (May 6), she announced Evergreen (Stripped), featuring more bare-bones versions of some of the album tracks. There’s even a new one, “She Is,” which she also shared today.

She also added a bunch of North American dates to her ongoing tour. The new shows all go down during September and take her across the US. More information on tickets can be found on the Soccer Mommy website.

Listen to “She Is (Stripped)” above and find the Evergreen (Stripped) cover art and tracklist, and the upcoming tour dates, below.