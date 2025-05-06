Soccer Mommy unveiled her latest album, Evergreen, in October 2024, but she still had some more she wanted to do with it: Today (May 6), she announced Evergreen (Stripped), featuring more bare-bones versions of some of the album tracks. There’s even a new one, “She Is,” which she also shared today.
She also added a bunch of North American dates to her ongoing tour. The new shows all go down during September and take her across the US. More information on tickets can be found on the Soccer Mommy website.
Listen to “She Is (Stripped)” above and find the Evergreen (Stripped) cover art and tracklist, and the upcoming tour dates, below.
Soccer Mommy’s Evergreen (Stripped) Album Cover Artwork
Soccer Mommy’s Evergreen (Stripped) Tracklist
1. “Abigail (Stripped)”
2. “She Is (Stripped)”
3. “Driver (Stripped)”
4. “Some Sunny Day (Stripped)”
5. “Thinking Of You (Stripped)”
6. “M (Stripped)”
Soccer Mommy’s 2025 Tour Dates
05/03 — Munich, DE @ Ampere ~
05/04 — Cologne, DE @ Artheater ~
05/06 — Brighton, UK @ Chalk ~
05/07 — Bristol, UK @ Electric Bristol ~
05/08 — London, UK @ Hackney Church ~
05/09 — Leeds, UK @ Project House ~
05/11 — Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street ~
05/13 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio ~
05/14 — Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall ~
05/16 — Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo ~
05/17 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso @ London Calling
05/18 — Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique
05/20 — Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher ~
05/21 — Berlin, DE @ Lido ~
05/22 — Warszawa, PL @ Klub Hybrydy ~
06/12 — Sydney, NSW @ City Recital Hall
06/13 — Melbourne, VIC @ Forum
06/14 — Torquay, VIC @ Torquay Hotel
06/15 — Castlemaine, VIC @ Theatre Royal
06/18 — Brisbane, QLD @ The Princess Theatre
06/20 — Perth, WA @ Rosemount Hotel
09/05 — Lexington, KY @ The Burl Outdoors ^
09/06 — Bloomington, IL @ Castle Theatre ^
09/07 — Chicago, IL @ Beach Bunny Fest @ The Salt Shed *
09/09 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden ^
09/10 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s ^
09/12 — Richmond, VA @ The National ^
09/13 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage ^
09/16 — New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park %
09/18 — Norwalk, CT @ District Music Hall ^
09/19 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues ^
09/20 — Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Music Festival @ Wiggins Park
09/23 — Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre ^
09/24 — Buffalo, NY @ Electric City ^
09/25 — Cleveland, OH @ Globe Iron ^
09/26 — Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall ^
09/27 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue ^
12/02 — Osaka, JP @ Anima
12/03 — Tokyo, JP @ Liquidroom
~ with Bored At My Grandmas House
^ with Dummy
* with Beach Bunny, Sidney Gish, and Great Grandpa
% with Hurray For The Riff Raff and Dummy
Evergreen (Stripped) is out 6/6 via Loma Vista. Find more information here.