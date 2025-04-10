Last month, Mannequin Pussy made their late-night debut on Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney. Now it’s Scowl‘s turn.

The rad hardcore punk performed “Tonight (I’m Afraid)” from their new album, Are We All Angels, on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. It’s an interesting song choice, as it requires more singing than screaming from vocalist Kat Moss, but she and the rest of the band were up for the challenge; the breakdown beginning around the two-minute mark is one of the more exciting moments in late-night musical performances you’ll see all year.

“There’s a reason that we’re all attracted to [heavy music] and exist in it, and find ourselves relating to it so hard,” Moss told Kerrang in a recent interview. “We’re creatures who are really, really comfortable in chaos and seek conflict subconsciously, because that’s what we know. Most people I know through punk and hardcore come from some sort of damaged background or trauma. It is this beautiful thing that we all share.”

She continued, “The cool thing about art and music and subculture is that there is this really beautiful way of taking that and painting with it, and then you make this cool thing that everybody relates to in their own fucked-up way. It’s really exciting and thrilling, and it makes me want to stay alive for the experience.”

You can watch Scowl on Colbert above.