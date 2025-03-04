Scowl have shared a new track from their upcoming album, Are We All Angels. Much like previous singles “B.A.B.E” and “Not Hell, Not Heaven,” “Tonight (I’m Afraid)” respects the balance between melodic alternative rock and hardcore intensity. The mid-song breakdown, leading into Kat Moss screaming over her affecting singing, is what makes Are We All Angels one of the most anticipated indie albums of the year.

On Are We All Angels, Scowl — made up of Moss (vocals), Malachi Greene (guitar), Mikey Bifolco (guitar), Bailey Lupo (bass), and Cole Gilbert (drums) — were inspired by everyone from Negative Approach, Bad Brains, and Hole to Billie Eilish, Radiohead, and Julien Baker.

“The majority of us were really not proficient musicians when this band started,” Moss explained. “It was very Germs-esque in that way, like baby’s first hardcore band, which is awesome. But now, we still might not know what we’re doing, but we have a better idea of what we want to do.” Greene added, “Hardcore and punk have sculpted how we operate, what we want to do as a band, and how we participate. At our core, we are a punk and a hardcore band, regardless of how the song shifts and changes.”

You can watch the flipbook-animated video for “Tonight (I’m Afraid)” above.

Are We All Angels is out 4/4 via Dead Oceans. Find more information here.