For the past few years now, Asbury Park, New Jersey’s Sea.Hear.Now Festival has become a highlight of the festival scene, with the twist being that aside from music, it also includes a surfing competition. This year’s edition is coming up on September 19 and 20, and as for the music, the lineup was revealed today (March 24).

Saturday will be headlined by Mumford & Sons, and also performing that day are The Offspring, Chaka Khan, The War On Drugs, The All-American Rejects, Shaggy, Men At Work, Susanna Hoffs, Fitz And The Tantrums, Tom Odell, 54 Ultra, Anders Osborne, Steph Strings, Nat Myers, and Jared Clemons. The Strokes will then lead Sunday, a day that will also feature Goo Goo Dolls, Fontaines DC, Moby, Pixies, Ziggy Marley, Kim Gordon, Ben Howard, Flipturn, Die Spitz, Alice Phoebe Lou, Makua, King Stingray, Blaise, and Status Green.

As for the surfing aspect, there’s Sam Hammer, Cassidy McClain, Cam Richards, Balaram Stack, Rob Kelly, Pat Schmidt, Mike Gleason, Tommy Ihnken, Logan Kamen, Jamie Dewitt, Cole Deveney, Audrey Iglay, Paul Francisco, Mia Gallagher, Eden Edwards, and Cruz Dinofa.

Ticket sales start with a pre-sale on March 20 at 10 a.m. ET, and if there are any tickets left after that, they’ll be available during the public on-sale at 11 a.m. ET that day. More information is available on the festival website.