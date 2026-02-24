Atlanta’s Shaky Knees festival is routinely awesome, and they’re really bringing it in 2026. This year’s edition is going down from September 18 to 20 at Piedmont Park, and today (February 24), organizers shared the lineup.

The Strokes lead on Friday, which will also feature Turnstile, Fontaines DC, Geese, Danny Elfman, Hot Mulligan, Snow Strippers, Ben Howard, Alice Phoebe Lou, Goldford, and Cartel.

Saturday is led by Twenty One Pilots, as well as Piece The Veil, The Prodigy, Pavement, Jimmy Eat World, Blood Orange, Peach Pit, Taking Back Sunday, Minus The Bear, Wolf Alice, The Rapture, Congress The Band, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Geordie Greep, Elio Mei, Villanelle, Cruz Beckham, Rehash, Rum Jungle, The Inspector Cluzo, Hotel Fiction, Sophie’s Body, and Songs For Kids.

Gorillaz are Sunday’s headliner and also playing are LCD Soundsystem, Wu-Tang Clan, Knocked Loose, Modest Mouse, Japanese Breakfast, Santigold, Coheed And Cambria, Jet, OK Go, Fcukers, American Hi-Fi, The Two Lips, Violet Grohl, Cardinals, Big Special, Porch Light, Showing Teeth, GarbageBarbie, and Songs For Kids.

Tickets go on pre-sale starting February 26 at 9 a.m. ET. The reduced-price pre-sale lasts for an hour, at which point tickets go on general sale if any remain. Find more information on the festival website, where those interested can sign up to gain access to the pre-sale.