Shamir Refuses To Dim Himself On The Personal Indie Rocker ‘Running’

Shamir just released a new album, Cataclysm, in March, but he’s already ready for more. He announced an upcoming self-titled album back in July, and now he is back with a personal new preview of it, “Running.” He says of the song:

“‘Running’ is a song I wrote about a time in my life when I was a part of a toxic friend group where I was the only non-cis person. The song is from the perspective of me now realizing how much it affected my mental health after being a few years removed and realizing how much I was dulling myself down so I did not stick out any more than I already did — and also how that directly made me experience gender dysphoria for the first time ever.”

Press materials indicate that Shamir “re-imagines ’90s pop and rock for the modern world” and suggests it is “his most accessible album since 2015’s debut Ratchet.” That aesthetic description applies to this indie-leaning track. Shamir’s explanation of the single is also reflected on the hook, on which he sings, “Done giving up my light / just to stay in the dark / Can’t navigate unless I / lose my religion, lose my sight / running with you through the night.”

He also previously said of naming his album Shamir, “I felt like it didn’t need a name, cuz it’s the record that’s most me.”

Watch the “Running” video above.

Shamir is out 10/2 via Shamir. Pre-order it here.