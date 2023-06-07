Sharon Van Etten has shared a new song, “Quiet Eyes,” that is featured as the closing song for the new A24 film, Past Lives.

“Is this really a mystery life? / Where we only learn from our own mistakes,” Van Etten sings on the emotional track, making it all the more fitting for its placement in this movie.

The video also features footage from the film, which is centered around first loves who re-encounter one another as adults, but life keeps getting in the way. The two characters are seen meeting each other in a park, along with some brilliant landscape shots of NYC.

“The idea of past lives, who I used to be, what I could have been, people I lost touch with, parts of myself I lost along the way… is a beautiful, intangible, relatable concept that Celine Song so gracefully explores in her story, Past Lives,” Van Etten wrote on Twitter, speaking to her love for the director and her debut feature.

Van Etten co-wrote the track with Mini Mansions’ Zachary Dawes. As for the rest of the Past Lives soundtrack, it includes a total of 16 songs. Grizzly Bear members Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear composed the rest of the score.

Check out “Quiet Eyes” above.