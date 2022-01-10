A few days ago, Julien Baker, Sharon Van Etten, and Angel Olsen teased some sort of joint venture. They didn’t offer much in terms of what that would entail, but they did promise that Monday (aka today) would bring more info on that front. Indeed, it has: The three artists are heading out on “The Wild Hearts Tour” together this July and August, along with Spencer opening on all but a couple of the dates. Tickets are set to go on sale on January 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

All three artists have shared statements about the trek. Here’s Baker’s:

“Sharon and Angel are artists that I have genuinely admired for many years and whose music has honestly informed much of my own writing and music making, and I’m thrilled to be sharing a stage with them every night. I think after interacting with their recorded work separately so much, it will be special to get to learn from them as we share the space of performance.”

This is what Van Etten had to say:

“Our aim is to strengthen our respective communities and promote camaraderie in the music world in a safe and enjoyable environment while supporting, A New Way Of Life, an organization that we feel is making genuine impact for the underserved. We have carefully chosen the venues we think will deliver the best experience for us and our fans. I look up to Angel and have the deepest admiration for Julien and Spencer. It is an honor, to say the least, to be able to share the stage with such talent on a tour across North America.”

And here’s Olsen’s statement:

“I’m so thrilled to be traveling and playing music alongside Spencer, Julien Baker and Sharon Van Etten. It’s truly a dream, something to hold and share collaboratively as we get out from under the last few years. I know for fans it’s something different and special too, and for me, it’s sort of like a caravan summer camp-a chance to get to know other artists in a deeper way and talk about music and life and how it affects us all as we move forward. Most of all, I am excited to sing live again, in an open and real way, both alone and together with my tourmates.”

Check out the full list of tour dates below and get tickets here.

07/21 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center For The Performing Arts *

07/22 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

07/23 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

07/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

07/30 — Berkeley, Ca @ Greek Theatre *

08/02 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

08/03 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Amphitheater *

08/05 — Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden *

08/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *

08/07 — Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park *

08/09 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field *

08/10 — Chicago, IL @ TBA *

08/11 — Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe *

08/12 — Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

08/15 — Shelburne, VT @ The Green At Shelburne Museum *

08/16 — LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards *

08/18 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

08/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage At The Mann *

08/21 — New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage *

* with Spencer