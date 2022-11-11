Sharon Van Etten Gets Existential On Her New Song ‘When I Die’

Earlier this year, Sharon Van Etten unveiled her sprawling album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. She then announced a deluxe to follow it, teasing it with “Never Gonna Change,” a song that she said was “about managing depression and anxiety in the midst of isolation.”

The extended version of We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong is officially out today. Along with the recently released deluxe tracks “Porta,” “Used To It,” and “Never Gonna Change,” there’s now the atmospheric, poignant new song “When I Die,” which doesn’t hesitate to dive into the cosmos.

Before releasing We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong, she announced she wouldn’t be releasing any singles. “I wanted to approach this release differently, to engage my fans in an intentional way, in an effort to present the album as a whole body of work,” she explained in a statement. “These ten songs are designed to be listened to in order, at once, so that a much larger story of hope, loss, longing, and resilience can be told. I wanted to convey that in an image with me walking away from it all, not necessarily brave, not necessarily sad, not necessarily happy.”

Listen to “When I Die” above — or listen to the album in full, as she intended.