Sharon Van Etten Implores Dolly Parton To Sing With Angel Olsen

Last week, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker kicked off their The Wild Hearts Tour. Now, Van Etten has apparently made it her mission to get her pal Olsen in a recording studio with country icon Dolly Parton to work on a song together.

Today, Van Etten cold-called Parton with a tweet, writing, “Dear @DollyParton, if you haven’t heard @AngelOlsen’s new album ‘Big Time’, I think you would love it and I think you should sing together. Y’all have the best voices and lyrical turnarounds. Big fan! X.”

Olsen is clearly a major Parton fan as she referenced her when talking about songwriting in a New Yorker interview from June, saying, “The artists who I know who have had interesting lives or stories have also had a lot of hardship and a lot of change and a lot of adventure — I feel like I can relate to that. Something happens, and then you chisel your way through it, and then art is made. But it doesn’t always feel artistic. It feels like survival mode. […] If you can turn something that has been really disappointing and scary and weird in your life into something that sounds like a Dolly Parton song, and you sing it with a little wink, there’s nothing better than that feeling.”