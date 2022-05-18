After announcing their “Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson” tour last month, She & Him left anticipation high for new non-holiday music. This week, the duo, comprised of Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward, have announced a new album, Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson, which will arrive in July.

The album will consist of 14 different covers of songs by Wilson and The Beach Boys.

“In the spring of 2020, we started a list of our favorite Brian songs — a very long list,” said She & Him in a statement. “We chose songs without any regard to their chart performance. The obscure ones hit us just as hard as the more popular songs — and all are ripe for re-imagining, re-interpreting, and re-inventing. Brian writes songs of beauty and loneliness and vulnerability better than anyone — and by sequencing them next to popular songs of confidence and love and fun, it creates a more complete picture of life on earth.”

Ahead of the album, She & Him shared their cover over The Beach Boys’ “Darlin,” which is accompanied by a QVC-inspired music video directed by Lara Jean Gallagher.

Check out “Darlin'” above and the album’s cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Darlin’”

2. “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”

3. “Til I Die”

4. “Deirdre”

5. “Melt Away”

6. “Good To My Baby”

7. “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head On My Shoulder)”

8. “Don’t Worry Baby”

9. “This Whole World”

10. “Kiss Me, Baby”

11. “Do It Again” Feat. Brian Wilson

12. “Heads You Win, Tails I Lose”

13. “Please Let Me Wonder”

14. “Meant For You”

Melt Away: A Tribute To Brian Wilson is out 7/22 via Fantasy Records. Pre-save it here.