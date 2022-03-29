She & Him Will Reunite For The ‘Melt Away Tour’ This Summer

Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward are hitting the road again as She & Him this summer. The pair have announced that they will embark on the Melt Away Tour: A Tribute To Brian Wilson, beginning this June.

Although She & Him have toured several times in recent years, including an eight-city holiday tour last year, the “Melt Away Tour” marks the duo’s first tour of non-holiday material since 2013. Although Ward and Deschanel have become well known for their collaborative holiday tunes and covers, particularly with their albums A Very She & Him Christmas and Christmas Party, fans will be elated to hear songs from their albums of original material, including Volume One, Volume Two, and Volume Three. As the name of the tour suggests, fans can also expect to hear covers of Beach Boys and Brian Wilson songs throughout the set.

Tickets will be available through a fan presale beginning tomorrow. General on-sale begins Friday, April 1.

Check out the list of dates below.

06/13 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

06/14 — Salt Lake City @ TBD

06/16 — Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge Hotel and Property

06/17 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle

06/18 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

06/20 — Jacksonville, OR @ TBD

06/22 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

06/23 — Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

06/24 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

06/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ TBD

09/09 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts