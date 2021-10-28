Zooey Deschanel is not just a Christmas icon because she was the apple of Will Ferrell’s eye in Elf. Her holiday output with M.Ward and their group She & Him also offers some of the finest yuletide cheer this side of the North Pole. Through both 2011’s A Very She & Him Christmas and 2016’s A Christmas Party, the pair enacted classic Christmas carols with a modern vintage feel.

Now for the album’s 10th anniversary, a deluxe edition of A Very She & Him Christmas is being released on November 12th via Merge Records. Today, the pair have put out a heartwarming version of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.” It’s such a lovely nod to Meredith Wilson’s 1951 original that was popularized by singers like Bing Crosby and Perry Como, that when Deschanel sings over Ward’s delicate guitar and a softly-singing backing chamber choir, it might as well trigger snow to fall outside your window.

The deluxe album features the original album, plus a bonus 7-inch disc with the group’s previously released version of Madonna’s “Holiday” and a cover of Wham!’s “Last Christmas.” “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” arrives as a bonus download and all-in-all, this feels like a quintessential indie holiday album. And keeping with the spirit of Christmas, She & Him will continue their decade-long effort of donating a portion of the album’s proceeds to 826 National, the creative-writing non-profit co-founded by Dave Eggers that works with young people to “encourage the exploration of endless possibility through the power of writing.”

Listen to “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” above, check out the album artwork below, as well as December tour dates for She & Him.

12/02 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater

12/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

12/07 — Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

12/08 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

12/09 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

12/11 — Dallas, TX @ McFarlin Memorial Auditorium

12/12 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

A Very She & Him Christmas (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is out 11/12 via Merge Records. Pre-order it here.