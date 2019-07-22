Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A month ago, Sheer Mag announced their new album A Distant Call with the sunny and aggressive rocker “Blood From A Stone.” The album’s August 23 release date is creeping closer, and now the group has shared another single, a midtempo guitar-led track called “Hardly To Blame.” Like the single that preceded it, “Hardly To Blame” is a terrific summer rock song.

The band’s Matt Palmer says of the single and video:

“In ‘Hardly to Blame’ we see the psychic landscape of Philadelphia transformed by the collapse of Tina’s relationship with her partner. The streets they used to walk together, the bars they used to drink at, and the friends they used to share have all been tainted by the lingering memories of their time together. Closing out side A of A Distant Call, ‘Hardly to Blame’ shows Tina spiraling further down and down. Unfortunately the worst is yet to come, but “Hardly to Blame” gives us a glimpse at someone who thinks they’ve hit bedrock, unaware that the bottom is about to drop out.”

Singer Tina Halladay previously said of the conceptual album, “We’ve been waiting to write these songs since we started the band and we were able to take these experiences and build a story out of them.”

Watch the video for “Hardly To Blame” above. Sheer Mag also announced new tour dates, so check out their upcoming shows below.

08/30 — Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

08/31 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/01 — Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

09/04 — Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

09/05 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/06 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/07 — Madison, WI @ The Terrace at UW-Madison

09/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

09/09 — Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

09/10 — Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

09/12 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

09/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records

09/14 — Boise, ID @ The Olympic

09/16 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore

09/17 — Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

09/18 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

09/20 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

09/21 — San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

09/24 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

09/26 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda

09/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

09/28 — Houston, TX @ The Satellite

09/29 — New Orleans, LA @ Santo’s

10/01 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/02 — Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club

10/03 — Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

10/04 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

10/05 — Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

10/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

10/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/11 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

10/25 — Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival

10/26 — Aarhus, DEN @ Tape

10/27 — Copenhagen, DEN @ Loppen

10/29 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

10/30 — Berlin, DE @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz

11/02 — London, UK @ Mirrors Festival

11/04 — Manchester, UK @ Yes

11/05 — Dublin, IR @ Grand Social

11/06 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/08 — Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City 2019

11/09 — Benidorm, ESP @ Primavera 20th Aniv, Weekender

A Distant Call is out 08/23 via Wilsuns RC. Pre-order it here.