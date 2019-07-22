A month ago, Sheer Mag announced their new album A Distant Call with the sunny and aggressive rocker “Blood From A Stone.” The album’s August 23 release date is creeping closer, and now the group has shared another single, a midtempo guitar-led track called “Hardly To Blame.” Like the single that preceded it, “Hardly To Blame” is a terrific summer rock song.
The band’s Matt Palmer says of the single and video:
“In ‘Hardly to Blame’ we see the psychic landscape of Philadelphia transformed by the collapse of Tina’s relationship with her partner. The streets they used to walk together, the bars they used to drink at, and the friends they used to share have all been tainted by the lingering memories of their time together. Closing out side A of A Distant Call, ‘Hardly to Blame’ shows Tina spiraling further down and down. Unfortunately the worst is yet to come, but “Hardly to Blame” gives us a glimpse at someone who thinks they’ve hit bedrock, unaware that the bottom is about to drop out.”
Singer Tina Halladay previously said of the conceptual album, “We’ve been waiting to write these songs since we started the band and we were able to take these experiences and build a story out of them.”
Watch the video for “Hardly To Blame” above. Sheer Mag also announced new tour dates, so check out their upcoming shows below.
08/30 — Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston
08/31 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
09/01 — Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
09/04 — Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
09/05 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
09/06 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
09/07 — Madison, WI @ The Terrace at UW-Madison
09/08 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
09/09 — Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews
09/10 — Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown
09/12 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
09/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records
09/14 — Boise, ID @ The Olympic
09/16 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore
09/17 — Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
09/18 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/20 — Oakland, CA @ The New Parish
09/21 — San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
09/24 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
09/26 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda
09/27 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
09/28 — Houston, TX @ The Satellite
09/29 — New Orleans, LA @ Santo’s
10/01 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/02 — Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club
10/03 — Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
10/04 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
10/05 — Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
10/09 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
10/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
10/11 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
10/25 — Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival
10/26 — Aarhus, DEN @ Tape
10/27 — Copenhagen, DEN @ Loppen
10/29 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
10/30 — Berlin, DE @ Zukunft am Ostkreuz
11/02 — London, UK @ Mirrors Festival
11/04 — Manchester, UK @ Yes
11/05 — Dublin, IR @ Grand Social
11/06 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
11/08 — Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City 2019
11/09 — Benidorm, ESP @ Primavera 20th Aniv, Weekender
A Distant Call is out 08/23 via Wilsuns RC. Pre-order it here.