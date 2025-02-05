Shower Curtain has been a part of the DIY fabric for a minute now. Starting in 2018, Victoria Winter used the project as a bedroom-pop outlet to release a smattering of EPs and singles. Since relocating to New York City and befriending bandmates Cody Hudgins of Crate, Ethan Williams of Punchlove, and Sean Terrell of Fasting, Winter has reconfigured her one-woman endeavor into a full-on rock band.
The end result is Shower Curtain’s full-length debut, Words From A Wishing Well, which released back in October on indie stalwart Fire Talk. Taking cues from shoegaze greats like My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive, plus modern indie stars like Wednesday and Alex G, Shower Curtain’s first record is a tidy, fuzzy encapsulation of the group’s spin on ’90s-indebted alt-rock.
Following the album’s release in October, Winter sat down with Uproxx to talk about Frankie Cosmos, Brazil, AI-generated playlists, and more in our latest Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Textured, sensitive, emotional, dynamic.
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
I think I’d like my art to be remembered as genuine, something that people can relate to and that feels sincere and authentic regardless of the times. I’d also love to be remembered as a hot baddie and THAT B*TCH haha. I don’t even know what creative endeavor I will be known for but I just wanna be known for being a strong woman that was an impactful community member.
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
This is maybe one of the toughest questions because I’m definitely blinded by my contemporary heroes and was always someone who was constantly changing my current obsession. But in hindsight maybe Frankie Cosmos? I had just gotten my first guitar when I was 16-17, and my sister Samira told me maybe I could learn some songs from Zentropy. After that, I learned Frankie Cosmos’ albums from start to finish, and memorizing chord shapes that ultimately led me to try and write my own songs. The DIY nature of bedroom pop as a whole was most definitely the reason why I felt like making music wasn’t something I couldn’t do. Not only that but also just the culture of zine-making and collage around that movement at the time ultimately led me to get into graphic design (which is my day job now and what I got my degree in). So I guess in many ways the bedroom pop genre as a whole, Frankie Cosmos, and my sister Samira :)
Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?
I’ve realized how many good meals I’ve had because this question is so hard to answer. I’m a big foodie and love to cook. I think perhaps the most memorable meal was this past year on my dad’s birthday. He and my aunt were rekindling their relationship as siblings, and she invited me and my cousin to have his birthday dinner with them. When we got to this exclusive restaurant that was totally hidden, I realized we were about to have an eight-course meal. Yes, eight! It was epic to say the least. Every flavor profile was present and by the fourth round of cold appetizers I was in another dimension. I truly didn’t think food could be this crazy of an experience. I remember taking pictures of every course because it truly looked like an art piece.
Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.
This is definitely a copout because it’s not just one artist but an experience, but Desert Daze 2018 and 2019 were amazing and life-changing. Being by Lake Perris and watching MBV and Slowdive was crazy, and the following year watching Alvvays and Devo was life-changing.
What song never fails to make you emotional?
“Um Girassol da Cor do Seu Cabelo” – Clube Da Esquina
What’s the last thing you Googled?
“Did Trump revoke the equal employment opportunity act?”
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
When I drummed in my sister’s band on a Brazil tour, we played in Juiz de Fora. Our show was running extremely late (South American style) and around midnight the venue got shut down and we still hadn’t played. The show ended up being moved to this studio right next door to the house we were staying in, and after the show the people who were hosting us threw a party at their place until 6 a.m. Everyone got so drunk we ended up sharing the living room with random people who just were at the party and decided to also crash there. I vividly remember waking up to the guy’s dog licking this guy’s foot next to me not long before he had to run to the bathroom and throw up.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?
I really love performing in Brazil where I am originally from. People express themselves and dance so much. I played a show with Ethan there two years ago, but I hope I can bring Cody and Sean there one day too. I haven’t toured that much in the U.S to have much experience under my belt, but this past tour, Kansas City got a special place in my heart. Everyone who I’ve met from the scene there is so sweet and kind and also extremely talented. I felt so inspired after our show there.
For cities I’d definitely like to perform in, Mexico City is on my bucket list because I’ve heard people go even harder there than in Brazil. And US-wise: Los Angeles because I have so many friends there and would love to go back.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
You are talented enough to pursue art school; you are as deserving as everybody else. Come to terms: you do not want to go to college for something your parents deem is appropriate; you will not find happiness that way. Don’t let men mansplain playing the drums to you. Also I love you and you will be happier.
What’s one of your hidden talents?
I can do an extremely loud mouth pop.
If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?
Either Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund or one of the many organizations that help preserve and aid Indigenous communities around the Amazon, who are constantly in danger due to the deforestation and interest in turning that area into cow farms.
What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?
I think the scariest part of AI and music is most definitely how algorithmic things are getting, leading us artists and people who work in the music industry enslaved to technology. I think it’s messed up. More AI-generated playlists are showing up, and playlist editors are being fired. Even though the nature of a playlist editor is also one that is tied to connections through labels and distributions, at least a human is actively thinking about those choices. It feels like, if we only rely on AI, people will not discover new music and everyone will just be exposed to the same artists.
I have no idea what the future of music looks like. I have been pretty bleak about it all. It feels like everything is out of my control at all times and I am waiting for some magic luck to happen, which can also be fun when the luck is on your side. I think TikTok being banned or not will have a major part in the future of music, since kids these days only listen to things they find on there, and I am guilty of it too. I definitely know a lot of artists because of TikTok.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.
This is totally unrealistic but I’d love to throw a more intimate fest at this club in NY Nowadays with some of my favorite bands playing in the outside area – like Wednesday and Mannequin Pussy and then once the sun sets DJ sets by Horsegiiirl and DJ Shannon, who is one of my favorite local DJs and just throw a Charli set at the end of the night.
Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?
Trisha Paytas…. I love watching her mukbangs and her twilight cosplay skits
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
This one is hard because I have so many tattoos but maybe my tattoo of my cat Edgar, who has passed away since I got it but I carry him on my arm.
What is your pre-show ritual?
Spiraling in anxiety while simultaneously laughing at Sean making impersonations and jokes… depending on my mood drinking a Liquid Death or a Miller High Life
Who was your first celebrity crush?
My first celebrity crush was most definitely Taylor Lautner in Sharkboy And Lavagirl and Cheaper By The Dozen 2.
You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?
I’m bringing my boyfriend Ethan, and my best friend Grace and her boyfriend Zack. We are flying first class to Italy and taking a wine tour in the country, eating amazing food every day, and staying in the most amazing cottage for a week. Then Ethan and I say bye to Grace & Zack and we take our own trip to Japan for another two weeks where we meet my other best friend Yuka and she takes us to all the awesome spots and raves in Tokyo. Then I just want a staycation for the rest of the month at home to be honest. I need that rest haha
What is your biggest fear?
Death… but also just dying before enjoying my life to the fullest. Less dark answer: Elevators and any time the train stops underground.
Words From A Wishing Well is out now via Fire Talk. Find more information here.