Shower Curtain has been a part of the DIY fabric for a minute now. Starting in 2018, Victoria Winter used the project as a bedroom-pop outlet to release a smattering of EPs and singles. Since relocating to New York City and befriending bandmates Cody Hudgins of Crate, Ethan Williams of Punchlove, and Sean Terrell of Fasting, Winter has reconfigured her one-woman endeavor into a full-on rock band.

The end result is Shower Curtain’s full-length debut, Words From A Wishing Well, which released back in October on indie stalwart Fire Talk. Taking cues from shoegaze greats like My Bloody Valentine and Slowdive, plus modern indie stars like Wednesday and Alex G, Shower Curtain’s first record is a tidy, fuzzy encapsulation of the group’s spin on ’90s-indebted alt-rock.

Following the album’s release in October, Winter sat down with Uproxx to talk about Frankie Cosmos, Brazil, AI-generated playlists, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Textured, sensitive, emotional, dynamic.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I think I’d like my art to be remembered as genuine, something that people can relate to and that feels sincere and authentic regardless of the times. I’d also love to be remembered as a hot baddie and THAT B*TCH haha. I don’t even know what creative endeavor I will be known for but I just wanna be known for being a strong woman that was an impactful community member.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

This is maybe one of the toughest questions because I’m definitely blinded by my contemporary heroes and was always someone who was constantly changing my current obsession. But in hindsight maybe Frankie Cosmos? I had just gotten my first guitar when I was 16-17, and my sister Samira told me maybe I could learn some songs from Zentropy. After that, I learned Frankie Cosmos’ albums from start to finish, and memorizing chord shapes that ultimately led me to try and write my own songs. The DIY nature of bedroom pop as a whole was most definitely the reason why I felt like making music wasn’t something I couldn’t do. Not only that but also just the culture of zine-making and collage around that movement at the time ultimately led me to get into graphic design (which is my day job now and what I got my degree in). So I guess in many ways the bedroom pop genre as a whole, Frankie Cosmos, and my sister Samira :)

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

I’ve realized how many good meals I’ve had because this question is so hard to answer. I’m a big foodie and love to cook. I think perhaps the most memorable meal was this past year on my dad’s birthday. He and my aunt were rekindling their relationship as siblings, and she invited me and my cousin to have his birthday dinner with them. When we got to this exclusive restaurant that was totally hidden, I realized we were about to have an eight-course meal. Yes, eight! It was epic to say the least. Every flavor profile was present and by the fourth round of cold appetizers I was in another dimension. I truly didn’t think food could be this crazy of an experience. I remember taking pictures of every course because it truly looked like an art piece.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

This is definitely a copout because it’s not just one artist but an experience, but Desert Daze 2018 and 2019 were amazing and life-changing. Being by Lake Perris and watching MBV and Slowdive was crazy, and the following year watching Alvvays and Devo was life-changing.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Um Girassol da Cor do Seu Cabelo” – Clube Da Esquina

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Did Trump revoke the equal employment opportunity act?”

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

When I drummed in my sister’s band on a Brazil tour, we played in Juiz de Fora. Our show was running extremely late (South American style) and around midnight the venue got shut down and we still hadn’t played. The show ended up being moved to this studio right next door to the house we were staying in, and after the show the people who were hosting us threw a party at their place until 6 a.m. Everyone got so drunk we ended up sharing the living room with random people who just were at the party and decided to also crash there. I vividly remember waking up to the guy’s dog licking this guy’s foot next to me not long before he had to run to the bathroom and throw up.