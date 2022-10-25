All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it. Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the best new indie music from the past seven days. This week we got new music from Paramore, Arctic Monkeys, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and more. While we’re at it, sign up for our newsletter to get the best new indie music delivered directly to your inbox, every Monday. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com

Knifeplay — Animal Drowning Knifeplay’s singles for Animal Drowning were alluring fragments, like shards of a beautiful mosaic. Now that the album is here, listeners get to experience the art in full, as they should. Animal Drowning is meant to be absorbed entirely and with patience as if it’s a movie. The sonic landscapes are immersive and hypnotizing; every sound is intentional and evokes visceral emotions, whether it’s the grungy guitar on “Lonely Sun” or the poignant piano on “Ryan Song.” Dry Cleaning — Stumpwork Dry Cleaning‘s new album Stumpwork was first previewed with the compelling lead single, “Don’t Press Me,” which pulled listeners in with its jaunty rhythm and typical Dry Cleaning personality — acerbic, droll, and self-aware. It’s hard to follow up a debut as strong as New Long Leg, but Stumpwork retains and builds on their appeal, intensifying the exuberance of their twang, deadpan humor, and weird words that accurately capture our times.

Arctic Monkeys — The Car Arctic Monkeys are constantly reinventing themselves, which can lead to polarizing results for die-hard fans and skeptical critics. From their unrelenting punk debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not to their romantic 2018 slow-burner Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the English band have a lot to live up to. The Car may not be for everyone, but it will captivate those who enjoy their tamer sound, putting them in a trance with immersive, shimmering instrumentation and Alex Turner’s effortlessly stunning vocals. Plus, there are moments with more groove, such as “Hello You” and “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” Frankie Cosmos — Inner World Peace Scattered throughout the new Frankie Cosmos album Inner World Peace are insight and charm: “I was raised in writing love songs for someone I hate / Now when I write a real one it feels like fate,” Greta Kline sings cleverly on “Wayne.” No matter the intensity of the emotions, the instrumentation is light and amicable, bursting with color and an endearing aura.

Tegan And Sara — Crybaby Not only is Tegan And Sara’s TV series High School streaming now, but their album Crybaby is finally out as well. Singles like “Smoking Weed Alone” and “Yellow” hinted at a playful yet introspective and mature album, and the rest of the songs have proved that interesting balance. It’s exuberant but thoughtful; it evokes all different sorts of feelings within the listener, never losing their attention for a second. Jobber — Hell In A Cell Any artist on Exploding In Sound Records is worth checking out — whether it’s the explosive shoegaze band Ovlov or the mesmerizing indie rockers Sour Widows. So it’s not surprising that Jobber, who just released Hell In A Cell on EIS, shred hard. The songs are grungy and infectious; the riffs and basslines are memorable, especially on the standout “No Holds Barred.”

Feeble Little Horse — “Chores” The idiosyncratic act Feeble Little Horse is the latest signing to the label Saddle Creek as of today. “Chores” is a hell of a way to kick off this new advancement — the song moves chaotically, immediately dragging the listener into the alluringly messy instrumentation and eccentric storyline: “I got you all dolled up / Wearing my Christmas gift / But you look dumb as f*ck / And I’m sick of it / Get some new sh*t baby!” Blondshell — “Cartoon Earthquake” “Cartoon Earthquake” follows “Olympus,” “Kiss City,” and “Sepsis,” which were magnetic and resonant enough for her to gain traction and be named one of our must-hear emerging artists of July. This new Spotify Single keeps up the momentum, packing intense emotion into such addictive sounds and incisive words: “You want to put me in your pocket / And take me around / But I’ll get heavy / You’ll have to put me down.”