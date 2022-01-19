Irish post-punkers Silverbacks are quickly accumulating buzz as their sophomore album Archive Material nears a release later this week. Archive Material is an excellent progression from the band’s debut album, Fad, which marked the band’s entry onto the scene when it was nominated for the Choice Prize, Ireland’s top music prize, in 2019. The new album is comprised of twelve excellent songs, but it’s tracks like “A Job Worth Something” that really stand out for showcasing the band’s instantly-palpable cool factor, which is just the cherry on top of their knack for melody and song structure.

To celebrate the new album, guitarist Killian O’Kelly sat down to talk Brian Eno, pesto pasta, and his first PlayStation in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Lots of fun guitars.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

“Woh nelly this band slaps!”

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

The dream has always been to see the world with the band but we are yet to achieve that. We played Elmwood Hall in Belfast and that was pretty cool.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Snack Tabora in Brussels at the end of a night out – I had a mitraillette with Sauce Blanche and Andalouse

What album do you know every word to?

I’m terrible at remembering lyrics so I am going to be a terrible human and say Ambient 4: On Land by Brian Eno

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

One of them would be Mogwai at Rock Werchter in 2009, first time I ever heard Scotland’s Shame – it rocked.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Anything with tight sleeves around the wrists, not mad about sleeves getting in the way of guitar playing – a shorter answer would be t-shirts.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

catatonicyouths on Instagram is a goldmine.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy and “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads, anything that gets the vengabus jumping.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

What year did Mogwai play Rock Werchter?

What album makes for the perfect gift?

I hear Silverbacks have some lovely orange vinyl up for grabs on Bandcamp for the moment. Go and get it!

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Don’t have any weird ones but we once stayed across the way from the beigel shops on brick lane in London, that was a tasty number and a wild night.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Anything that is good to drive to – radio time is car time.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

I got a PlayStation for my birthday last year, that was pretty extravagant and I felt spoilt rotten. I had to go cool off in the fridge.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

“Don’t be a loser you little shit”

What’s the last show you went to?

Black Midi at Vicar Street

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Deerhunter, stone cold classic

What would you cook if Obama were coming to your house for dinner?

Pesto pasta.

Archive Material is out January 21. Pre-order it here.