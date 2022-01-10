Irish post-punk quintet Silverback splashed onto the UK scene when their debut album Fad was nominated for the Choice Prize, Ireland’s top music prize. Their music falls somewhere between the surging post-punk of UK bands like Dublin’s Fontaines DC and Bristol’s Idles, and the classic slacker ethos of Pavement. In short, this is choice stuff.

Today, the band have dropped “A Job Worth Something,” the final single ahead of the January 21st release of their sophomore album, Archive Material. The track is a self-reflective look at the roles that matter most in our society, and it’s presented with rad guitars and driving rhythms. Singer/guitarist Daniel O’Kelly shared a statement on the very personal tune:

“For most of the pandemic I lived with my sister who is a healthcare worker and was working in the designated covid hospital in St James’ Dublin. Unfortunately, I was far less heroic, writing copy for a car insurance company. This song is about feeling embarrassed about how different our lives were at this time. When it comes to telling my grandchildren what all this was like, I’ll be telling them about my sisters who have more important stories to share.”

Listen to “A Job Worth Something” in the new video above and check out the Archive Material album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Archive Material”

2. “A Job Worth Something”

3. “Wear My Medals”

4. “They Were Never Our People”

5. “Rolodex City”

6. “Different Kind Of Holiday”

7. “Carshade”

8. “Central Tones”

9. “Recycle Culture”

10. “Econymo”

11. “Nothing To Write Home About”

12. “I’m Wild”

Archive Material is out 1/21 via Full Time Hobby. Pre-order it here.