Indie Mixtape 20: Sir Chloe Loves The Radio

With just a few releases to her name, Sir Chloe has been racking up quite a following over the last year or so. Her single “Animal” has garnered over ten million streams, and her latest release “Easy On You” is already making its way up the list of her popular tracks. While at first glance, Sir Chloe might seem like she would sound closer to a modern shock rocker like Poppy than a bona fide indie artist, “Easy On You” proves otherwise, with vocals that sound like The Cranberries’ Dolores O’Riordan and reverb-soaked guitars.

To celebrate the new track, Sir Chloe sat down to talk misspelled tattoos, karaoke bars, and time travel in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Always mean never nice.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I can only hope we’re immortalized in sticky laminated books at karaoke bars.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

New York for now.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

My house. Family food is my personal favorite.

What album do you know every word to?

The Party – Andy Shauf

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Pile in Burlington VT 2019

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Jeans, t-shirt, stomping boots. It’s comfortable and easy to move around in.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Juno Birch @junobirch

What’s the last thing you Googled?

“misspelled tattoos”

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Sound And Color – Alabama Shakes

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Sia, Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler, the Creator, And The Kids, Car Seat Headrest, Whitney, Joy Division, Dolly Parton, Pixies, Her’s, Mitski, Omar Apollo, Angele, Ann Peebles, Lianne La Havas, Daniel Cesar.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Can’t say. Once I announce the winner, the contest is over.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

I wouldn’t, time travel is scary and the butterfly effect is real.

What’s the last show you went to?

I saw Petey back in February at Hyperion Tavern in LA.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

9 to 5.

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

Milk.

“Easy On You” is out now.