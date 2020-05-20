When Petey’s new EP High Life From The Bottle On The Beach came across our collective desks here at Indie Mixtape HQ, we found ourselves blown away. Opening with two renditions of the same track that sound feature completely different compositions, the EP is the latest in a string of releases from the California songwriter, which incorporate elements of emo and electronic music to complement the more “traditional” acoustic guitar-focused songs. Batting third on the four-song effort, “More To Life Than Baseball” is one of those tracks that causes you to perk up while passively listening, with auto-tuned vocals and a perfect earworm medley.

To celebrate the new EP, the man himself sat down to talk Backstreet Boys, Titanic, and a specific sportfishing sweatshirt in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

It’s like watching Midsommar.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Hey this is still pretty good, after all this time

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Los Angeles!

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

All my buddies because they are the most important thing to me.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

At a restaurant called MY TACO. Tacos are the most special food to me. My favorite tacos are at MY TACO.

What album do you know every word to?

Is A Real Boy — Say Anything

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Every Joyce Manor show with the fellas

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

22nd street sportfishing hoodie my friend Jonathan gave me. I honor him by wearing it every show. He is alive. It’s got a big bass on the back. It’s very comfortable.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@joshehlkedrums on insta – he posts epic drum covers

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

I always put on “Back In The New York Groove” by Ace Frehley right before we cross over any state line

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Elijah Wood age

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Backstreet Boys Millenium

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Champaign, Illinois – I was touring with a band I used to play in and we played a show at the University of Illinois and stayed with this group of college men. They were passing around a g bong and I took a big hit and got too high. Then, the dude we were staying with realized music was playing from his iphone in his pocket. He stood up and started repeating “I feel like a human boombox, I feel like a human jukebox” over and over and started doing the robot right in front of us. It felt like some sort of ritual. Tears started streaming down my face. The whole night was so weird.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

I got a tattoo on my forearm of a 2006 Honda Civic. The reason I got it is because that’s the car I drive. I share it with my sister.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Kanye West, Drake, Rihanna, Maroon 5, 21 Pilots, Demi Lovato, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, YG, Harry Styles, Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Lady Gaga, DaBaby, Halsey, The Chainsmokers

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My friend Jonathan gave me his 22nd street sportfishing hoodie.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Let time do it’s thing. Don’t be scared. Get scuba certification. Be nice. Talking shit is a projection of your own insecurity. Take advice with a grain of salt. Stop trying to read, just listen and look at stuff for a really long time. Trust yourself. Stop trying to focus. Keep spacing out. Don’t buy new clothes. Don’t be embarrassed. Try to make choices out of love not fear. Increase physical strength.

What’s the last show you went to?

Motion City Soundtrack at the Novo.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Titanic

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

I’d order pizza from a place that only serves the best cheese and pepperoni pizza and that’s it. I’d let him choose what we order. Sprite or Pepsi or Coca Cola too.

High Life From The Bottle On The Beach is out now. Listen here.