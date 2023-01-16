In 2013, Sky Ferreira released her acclaimed debut album, Night Time, My Time. Since then, its follow-up has been frequently delayed. In late 2021, for instance, the project was included on a list of most-anticipated 2022 albums and she noted, “it’s actually coming out this time.” However, the album has yet to be released. Over the weekend, Ferreira took to social media to vent her frustrations about her musical situation.

Sharing an old song teaser, she wrote in an Instagram Story:

“LOOK AT THE DATE. 2019. I TRIED TO PUT OUT THIS SONG FOREVER AGO. This is not my fault & it’s not a conspiracy or whatever. I am not a hysterical/lying/ lazy lunatic. I can pull up performances from 2014 of unreleased singles too This is beyond f*cked up I am so frustrated & over it. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Being ‘difficult’ or ‘high strung’ doesn’t give people the right to damage & stall my career. I am in a DIFFICULT situation & I have to be ‘difficult’ to get through it. I have to protect my work & myself somehow? A lot of it is not being allowed to say or do anything I want/need without being it being dismissed. the thing I actively tried to avoid happens & it somehow gets reversed. I can’t think of a time in the last 7 years where I’ve been able to just focus on what I’m supposed to do & my work being presented the way I want it to or my shows being the way one needs it to be to perform & play well. Despite having to basically sacrifice every aspect of my life to make sure it happens & the amount of time/work I put into everything beforehand It’s not okay. If I’m not allowed to say something without consequence & the people who are supposed to do their job refuse to look out for me… how am I not going to be ‘difficult’?!?”

Also over the weekend, she shared a 12-second snippet of unreleased music and wrote, “I want to put this out.”

The most recent new music from Ferreira was her 2022 single “Don’t Forget.” Before that, 2019’s “Downhill Lullaby” was her first new music since 2014.