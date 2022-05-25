Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen a few artists make their return to the music scene after years of staying quiet. Kendrick Lamar delivered his fifth album Mr. Morale & The Bigger Steppers a couple of weeks ago and it came five years after DAMN. My Chemical Romance also released “The Foundations Of Decay” this month and that record was the band’s first in eight years. Now, Sky Ferreira is joining in on the fun as she returns with “Don’t Forget,” her first single since 2019.

Ferreira’s new record is a shimmering release that brings new hope to fans that her long-awaited second album, Masochism will arrive at some point in the near future. “Don’t Forget” is also Ferreira’s first song since she released “Downhill Lullaby” back in 2019, and that record at the time was her first in six years. With that in mind, it’s unknown when Ferreira’s next release will arrive, so for the time being, it’s best that we appreciate this new record for the foreseeable future.

Back in 2013, Ferreira released her debut album Night Time, My Time. It delivered 12 songs to listeners and by the end of the year, Night Time, My Time was heralded as one of the best albums of 2013. Fans of Ferreira are hoping for the same with Masochism.

You can listen to Ferreira’s “Don’t Forget” here.