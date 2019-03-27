In 2014, Sky Ferreira released the single “I Blame Myself,” taken from the 2013 album My Night, My Time, and until today, she hadn’t released a new single since then. Last week, she shared the art for a new single called “Downhill Lullaby,” along with a release date, March 27. Well, that’s today, and sure enough, the song has arrived.
The shadowy track crawls forward at a relaxed pace, and at times it sounds like dream pop horror film score. Ferreira tweeted about the song earlier this month, saying that it’s different than a lot of her other upcoming songs; “The first song isn’t a pop song…because I really want to make a video for it (& I love it). I’m confident about all of the pop songs on my record so I decided to start with something different.”
She hasn’t formally announced the release of a new album yet, but recently, she described issues she was having with her label, writing, “Having insane obstacles with my record label doesn’t make make me a loser.I still managed to make this album & every aspect of it happen by MYSELF. I have been completely iced out & frauds tried to make my life as miserable as possible,in order to make sure it wouldn’t happen. I had to fight equally as hard for my first album & I also paid for all of it from modeling. I’m not a product of someone else.I don’t have a team of people to protect me or tell me what to do. Sadly,I would be treated with more respect if I was.Keep your sexist sh*t to yourself.”
Listen to “Downhill Lullaby” above.