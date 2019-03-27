Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In 2014, Sky Ferreira released the single “I Blame Myself,” taken from the 2013 album My Night, My Time, and until today, she hadn’t released a new single since then. Last week, she shared the art for a new single called “Downhill Lullaby,” along with a release date, March 27. Well, that’s today, and sure enough, the song has arrived.

The shadowy track crawls forward at a relaxed pace, and at times it sounds like dream pop horror film score. Ferreira tweeted about the song earlier this month, saying that it’s different than a lot of her other upcoming songs; “The first song isn’t a pop song…because I really want to make a video for it (& I love it). I’m confident about all of the pop songs on my record so I decided to start with something different.”

The first song isn’t a pop song…because I really want to make a video for it (& I love it). I’m confident about all of the pop songs on my record so I decided to start with something different. 🤠 — Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira) March 6, 2019

She hasn’t formally announced the release of a new album yet, but recently, she described issues she was having with her label, writing, “Having insane obstacles with my record label doesn’t make make me a loser.I still managed to make this album & every aspect of it happen by MYSELF. I have been completely iced out & frauds tried to make my life as miserable as possible,in order to make sure it wouldn’t happen. I had to fight equally as hard for my first album & I also paid for all of it from modeling. I’m not a product of someone else.I don’t have a team of people to protect me or tell me what to do. Sadly,I would be treated with more respect if I was.Keep your sexist sh*t to yourself.”

Listen to “Downhill Lullaby” above.