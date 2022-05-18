Sky Ferreira 2022 Met Gala
In 2013, Sky Ferreira released her debut album, Night Time, My Time. It was well-received and there was much rejoicing. In the years since, though, there has been not nearly as much rejoicing as fans are still waiting for a second Ferreira album. Finally, though, it looks like one is on the way.

At the top of 2022, Ferreira’s mom said the album is coming in March. That didn’t happen, but the month before, Ferreira herself noted the album is “actually” coming out in 2022. Then, on March 31, she shared a teaser for a new song called “Don’t Forget.” Then, in April, she signed with a new music publisher. So, it looks like everything is finally coming together, which brings us to today: Capitol Music announced that “Don’t Forget” is set to drop on May 25 (next Wednesday, a week from today).

As for Olsen’s upcoming album, she announced it not long after releasing Night Time, My Time. It was then called Masochism, but given all the time that has passed between then and now, it’s possible Ferreira has decided to give the project a different name. Of course, news of a single doesn’t mean the new album is finally coming, but it’s a step in the right direction.

