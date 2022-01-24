It appears a new album from Sky Ferreira will be released in the near future. In December, in response to her upcoming LP appearing on a list of 2022’s most anticipated albums, Ferreira wrote, “Top 5 most anticipated albums of 2022 @Stereogum, (it happens every year, but it’s actually coming out this time).” 2022 is a large time frame, but now her mother has narrowed it down considerably.

Ferreira’s mom, Tonia Lamere, shared a photo of her daughter on her Instagram Story over the weekend and wrote, “new album coming March.”

Sky Ferreira’s mother, Tonia on Instagram: “new album coming march” pic.twitter.com/1K5961X4tl — Sky Ferreira Updates (@SkyFUpdates) January 23, 2022

The album is reportedly titled Masochism, but Ferreira hasn’t officially confirmed what her new album will be named. The name Masochism has been floating around since 2015, so it’s possible she has moved on from it as an album title. Whatever the new project ends up being called, it will arrive nearly ten years after her 2013 debut album, Night Time, My Time.

The period between then and now hasn’t been completely devoid of new material from Ferreira, though. She collaborated with Charli XCX on “Cross You Out” in 2019, and earlier that year, she released “Downhill Lullaby,” which was her first single since 2014.

