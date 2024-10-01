What is considered out of bounds for a rock star? Well, fans of Foo Fighters have drawn a line in the moral sand. On September 10, the “Times Like Theses” musicians’ frontman Dave Grohl announced that he fathered a daughter outside of his marriage to director and actress Jordyn Blum.

Although many supporters have vowed to turn away from the band, others including Slipknot’s Corey Taylor have extended him grace. During his recent appearance on Your Mom’s House podcast, Taylor came to Grohl’s defense.

When asked about the situation by host and married comedian duo Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky, Taylor wanted others to remember no one is without flaw. “Obviously, it’s very irresponsible,” he said. “I know there are a lot of disappointed fans out there because of the image he’s developed. But I have to remind people that we’re not perfect. He was one of the last people to really have that image. This happening does not mean he’s not a nice person, because I happen to know him as a person. It means he’s got f*cking issues and he f*cked up. He’s not perfect.”

Taylor then turned his attention to those directly impacted by the news, Grohl’s family, saying: “It is going to be very difficult for his family. I’m not gonna make any assumptions about why or how it happened. I’m sober, but at the same time, I’ve gone through my own sh*t. Did he do something horrible? Yes. But if that’s the one thing that defines him, then what the f*ck are we doing? It’s disappointing.”

