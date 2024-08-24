There is a growing trend of playing fast and loose with others intellectual property rights. For recording artists it can certainly be annoying when done by a peer (i.e. Kanye West/Ye). But, when politicians enter the ring, the frustration seems to reach new heights.

Yesterday (August 23), Foo Fighters song, “My Hero” was played during Donald Trump’s rally (viewable here) to introduce Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Although the Glendale, Arizona crowd enjoyed the classic 1997 tune, Foo Fighters surely didn’t appreciate its unauthorized use.

On X (formerly Twitter), in an exchange with a user the band stressed that. However, should its use result in a spike in streaming revenue, the band does have a clever plan for that—donate it to Trump’s opponent.

In a statement provided by a spokesperson to Billboard, the band doubled down on their disapproval and outlined their plan to combat its use. “Foo Fighters were not asked permission, and if they were, they would not have granted it,” read the statement. “Appropriate actions are being taken against the [campaign]… Any royalties received as a result of this usage will be donated to the Harris/Walz campaign.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has been slammed for similar actions. The late Isaac Hayes’ estate reportedly filed of copyright infringement notice for his use of “Hold on, I’m Coming.” Beyoncé allegedly sent a cease and desist for his use of “Freedom,” which was previously approved For Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign video. Even, Celine Dion penned a letter of disdain after her breakout hit “My Heart Will Go On” was used by the Trump/Vance campaign.

Well, hey maybe Kid Rock or Swae Lee can cook up something for Trump. Fivio Foreign and Kodak Black already has.