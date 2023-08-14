The SpongeBob SquarePants theme song poses the question, “Who lives in a pineapple under the sea?” The question’s answer will always be SpongeBob SquarePants (except for the various times his house was destroyed), but the question’s asker is sometimes different. It was this weekend, at least, when Tom Kenny, who voices the sponge, was joined for a performance of his show’s theme song by Slipknot leader Corey Taylor.

Both were at the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention in West Virginia this weekend, and backed by a full band, Kenny brought Taylor up on stage. After sharing a hug, Taylor noted, “This is the most nervous I’ve ever been in my whole career.”

After some more banter, they got into the song, with Taylor and Kenny trading off lines as the audience chimed in during the parts where it’s just a chorus of kids singing, “SpongeBob SquarePants!” The song is short and simple so the whole thing was over pretty quickly, but nevertheless, it was a fun collision of worlds.

Taylor actually has some previous experience with the song, as he’s covered it live a number of times before this. He sang it at a different convention last year, for example. Here’s another one from 2017.

