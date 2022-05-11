Rock legends Smashing Pumpkins excited a lot of Gen X-ers by reuniting in 2018. Their comeback tour attracted masses of fans, though their return has not been without controversy. Either way, they’re back again this year with the announcement of a massive North American fall tour with Jane’s Addiction.

It kicks off in Dallas, Texas at the American Airlines Center in October, and ends in Los Angeles, California at the Hollywood Bowl in November. It will have special guests Poppy and Meg Myers opening at select dates.

Check out the full dates below.

10/02 – American Airlines Center @ Dallas, TX**

10/03 – Toyota Center @ Houston, TX**

10/05 – Moody Center @ Austin, TX**

10/07 – Amalie Arena @ Tampa, FL**

10/08 – Hard Rock Casino @ Hollywood, FL**

10/10 – Bridgestone Arena @ Nashville, TN**

10/11 – State Farm Arena @ Atlanta, GA**

10/13 – Mohegan Sun @ Uncasville, CT**

10/14 – UBS Arena @ Belmont Park, NY**

10/16 – TD Garden @ Boston, MA**

10/18 – Capital One Arena @ Washington, DC**

10/19 – Madison Square Garden @ New York City, NY**

10/21 – Wells Fargo Center @ Philadelphia, PA**

10/22 – PPG Paints Arena @ Pittsburgh, PA*^

10/24 – Scotiabank Arena @ Toronto, ON**

10/26 – Bell Center @ Montreal, QC**

10/27 – Centre Videotron @ Quebec City, QC**

10/29 – Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse @ Cleveland, OH*^

10/30 – Fiserv Forum @ Milwaukee, WI**

11/01 – Enterprise Center @ St. Louis, MO**

11/02 – Little Caesars Arena @ Detroit, MI**

11/04 – Xcel Energy Center @ St. Paul, MN**

11/05 – United Center @ Chicago, IL**

11/07 – Ball Arena @ Denver, CO**

11/09 – Spokane Arena @ Spokane, WA**

11/11 – Rogers Arena @ Vancouver, BC**

11/12 – Climate Pledge Arena @ Seattle, WA**

11/13 – Moda Center @ Portland, OR**

11/15 – Chase Center @ San Francisco, CA**

11/16 – Honda Center @ Anaheim, CA**

11/18 – Footprint Center @ Phoenix, AZ**

11/19 – Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA**

** with Jane’s Addiction and Poppy

*^ with Jane’s Addiction and Meg Myers