Smashing Pumpkins are as ambitious as ever. The Billy Corgan-led alt-rock legends debuted their hauntingly electric new single “Beguiled” through TikTok on Monday night (September 19) before premiering the full official music video this morning (September 20). The anthem is the lead single from their newly announced 12th studio album, Atum (pronounced “Autumn”), billed as a three-act rock opera featuring 33 tracks.

ATUM boxset pre-order only through Madame Zuzu’s https://t.co/2ncuZI5Rwt pic.twitter.com/IhcelrIAgP — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) September 20, 2022

Written and produced by Corgan over the last four years, Atum will serve as a sequel to past epics Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness (1995) and Machina/Machine Of God (2000). Corgan will reveal the track list one-by-one on his, yes, also newly announced iHeartRadio podcast series Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan. The first two episodes are available here, debuting the title track and a song titled “Butterly Suite.” The official release dates are November 15 for Act 1, January 31 for Act 2, and April 21 for Act 3, as well as a special box set with 10 additional unreleased songs. Pre-order/save is available here.

The “Beguiled” music video sets the tone for the Atum era. Corgan confidently jaunts toward the camera in a multi-layered white gown. He’s slowly joined by his bandmates (and ballerinas) as the song establishes a clear message in the hard-charged chorus: “Return the faith.”

Smashing Pumpkins faithful have plenty to look forward to. Smashing Pumpkins will perform “Beguiled” for the first time this Friday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and they’re set to embark on a joint North American Spirits On Fire arena tour with Jane’s Addiction beginning October 2.

Watch the “Beguiled” video above and find the Atum art and Smashing Pumpkins’ upcoming tour dates below.

10/02 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/03 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/05 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/07 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/08 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Casino

10/10 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/11 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/13 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

10/14 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

10/16 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/18 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

10/19 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/24 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/26 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

10/27 — Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videtron

10/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/01 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Atum is out 4/21/2023 via Martha’s Music/Thirty Tigers. Pre-order it here.