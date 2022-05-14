The Smashing Pumpkins Performed The Classic ‘Today’ On ‘Corden’

It’s hard to believe that 29 years ago, Billy Corgan was driving around in an ice cream truck in the iconic video for The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today.” Off of the band’s breakthrough 1993 album Siamese Dream, “Today” is perhaps the song that hardcore Pumpkins fans cite as the band’s finest hour. Now with their newly announced Spirits On Fire Tour with Jane’s Addiction, the Chicago band went on The Late Late Show With James Corden to play the classic tune.

Corgan’s beautiful bald head was as smooth as ever as he fronted the stage with noticeable beard stubble on his face. He was flanked by original band members in guitarist James Iha to his left and sleeveless drummer Jimmy Chamberlain behind him. Newer addition guitarist Jeff Schroeder was to his right and a different bass player was in the background following the band’s messy split with D’arcy Wretzky. By all accounts, Corgan’s high-pitched voice was perfect, although he’s clearly not the youngster who could hit the impossible note on the song’s bridge anymore and it took a new shape for this rendition. Regardless, “Today” is still as gorgeous of a song as ever, and it’s clear that despite Schroeder telling the Audio Ink Podcast last month that the recording of the band’s 12th album was complete, that they’ll still be playing the #hits on this upcoming tour.

Watch The Smashing Pumpkins perform “Today” on the Late Late Show With James Corden above.

The Smashing Pumpkins is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.